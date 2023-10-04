Free showcase of invention, creativity and resourcefulness
Rocklin, Calif. – The Rocklin community is invited to Maker Faire Rocklin at Sierra College on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Maker Faire is a free family-friendly gathering of fascinating, curious people who enjoy learning and who love sharing what they can do. From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, Maker Faire is a venue for these “makers” to show hobbies, experiments, and projects.
Maker Faire Rocklin is a celebration for all ages featuring rockets and robots, digital fabrication, DIY science and technology, urban farming and sustainability, alternative energy, bicycles, unique hand-made crafts, music and local food, and educational workshops and installations.
Maker Faire Rocklin
October 7, 2023 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Sierra College
5100 Sierra College Blvd
Rocklin, Calif.
Free Admission and Free Parking
