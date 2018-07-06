Pioneer Touts Lower Rates than PG&E

Pioneer Community Energy (Pioneer) will begin enrolling solar customers starting September 2018, based upon the customer’s true-up date. Solar customers interested in taking advantage of Pioneer’s lower electric rates and monthly billing cycle, do not have to wait to enroll. Solar/Net Energy Metering (NEM) customers can enroll early by calling 1 (844) 937-7466.

Pioneer’s generation rate for residential E-1 customers are 7.5% less than PG&E’s. Pioneer also offers a slightly higher net surplus compensation rate for customers who generate more than they produce. Commercial accounts also see savings (visit http://pioneercommunityenergy.ca.gov/pioneer-rates/ for a rate comparison).

Pioneer sent a general notice to all solar customers with information about the NEM program for solar including how enrollment, net surplus compensation and billing work. The notice also explains how solar customers retain their current and grandfathered NEM rates. The notices were sent the week of June 25.

Solar/NEM customers will be automatically enrolled on the following schedule, based upon their true-up date:

September 2018 (August/September true-ups)

November 2018 (October/November true-ups)

January 2019 (December/January true-ups)

March 2019 (February/March true-ups)

May 2019 (April/May)

July 2019 (June/July)

Customers will receive four notices starting 60 days before enrollment (two prior to enrollment and two after enrollment). Solar/NEM customers may enroll early or they may wait to receive their notice of automatic enrollment. Receipt of a notice means the customer is scheduled for enrollment and can now decide how they would like to proceed: enroll early, choose to do nothing and automatically become a Pioneer customer, or notify Pioneer that they would like to remain with PG&E for electric generation.

Once enrolled, customers will continue to receive a PG&E bill that will show Pioneer’s generation charges. All payments will continue to be sent to PG&E. Pioneer will provide the electricity, while PG&E will continue to transmit and deliver the electricity, to maintain the power lines, and respond to all service needs, such as power outages. For more information, visit www.PioneerCommunityEnergy.ca.gov or call 1 (844) YES – PIONEER (1-844-937-7466), toll free.

ABOUT PIONEER

Pioneer is a partnership between Auburn, Colfax, Lincoln, Loomis, Rocklin and Placer County, formed to provide electricity at lower, more stable rates for residents and businesses within those jurisdictions.