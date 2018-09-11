WJU Among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges

ROCKLIN, Calif. – William Jessup University, the Sacramento area’s only residential four-year private university, ranked second in the Regional Colleges West category; second in the ‘Best Colleges for Veterans’ category and fourth in the ‘Best Value Schools’ category in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges 2019 rankings.

The 2019 U.S. News & World Report reveals that William Jessup University remains for the second year in a row as the number one Regional College in the State of California.

“Jessup celebrates this further milestone of external recognition of the amazing team of faculty, staff, and students and their achievements,” said university President, John Jackson. “On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I want to congratulate the entire University community.”

A college education can be one of the most important and costly decisions a prospective student will ever make. These rankings allow students to compare the quality of an institution based on various indicators of excellence. Rankings include National Universities, National Liberal Arts Colleges, Regional Universities and Regional Colleges.

Institutions are ranked on more than a dozen measures of academic quality that emphasize important student outcomes such as graduation and retention rates.

The Best Value calculations take into account a school’s academic quality based on its U.S. News Best Colleges ranking and the 2017-18 net cost of attendance for a student who received the average level of need-based financial aid. The higher quality of the program and the lower the cost, the better the deal.

Approximately 99 percent of students attending William Jessup University received grants based on need during the 2017-18 academic year.

“The recognition of William Jessup by U.S. News & World Report in the 2019 ‘Regional’ rankings and ‘Best Value’ categories reflect the growing reputation of our academic programs,” said Jessup’s Chief Enrollment Management Officer Guy Adams. “This has been clearly evident in the growth the University experienced this year in graduate and degree completion programs.”

This fall the university reported approximately 1,713 students. These numbers reflect a 10 percent increase in traditional undergraduate students, 40% growth in adult and graduate education programs and a successful launch to seven new online programs.

William Jessup University welcomed over 50 student veterans to campus this year and continues to participate in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which offers any veteran who has served on active duty for at least 36 aggregate months since 9/11 to have the complete cost of tuition covered in any program the university offers. The university also offers a Veterans Endowment to help cover any additional educational costs veterans may incur.