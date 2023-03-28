April 12 at Parks & Rec building in Rocklin
Rocklin, Calif. – Wednesday, April 12 in Rocklin: Community Conversations on Race – Homelessness and Affordable Housing Options in Placer County – panel discussion
Placer County is making progress in a coordinated effort to reduce homelessness in the county and to provide services that assist people in reestablishing themselves within our communities.
At the 2022 point-in-time (PIT) count of people who are experiencing homelessness, 750 individuals were counted in Placer County, 54% (408) were unsheltered. What barriers exist to building emergency shelters and more low-income, affordable housing here? How do the county/city mobile crisis teams assist people who are experiencing homelessness? How will projects like the Campus of Hope lower the costs of emergency services?
Panel Discussion
Please join us for this panel discussion, as we create an open space where we can:
- Explore the work of the Placer County Regional Homelessness planning team
- Hear about Roseville’s efforts to reduce the affordable housing shortage
- Learn what social services are needed for people who are experiencing homelessness
- Learn how the Campus of Hope proposal offers housing and social services
- Share our perspectives and questions about homelessness and affordable housing
OUR PANELISTS INCLUDE:
- Dr. Rob Oldham, Director, Placer County Department of Health & Human Services
- Trisha Isom, Housing Manager, City of Roseville
- Chief Troy Bergstrom, Roseville Police Department
- David Loya, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, The Gathering Inn
Event Details & Registration
Date/Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – 7-9 pm
Location: Rocklin Parks & Recreation Office Building – Senior Activity Room
5460 5th Street, Rocklin, CA 95677
This panel discussion is part of a monthly series called Community Conversations on Race. We plan to expand the scope of our Racial Healing gatherings to include diverse topics of concern to people in Rocklin, Roseville and Placer County.
Affordable Housing
- Main Street Plaza in Roseville: Affordable housing offers convenience and amenities near downtown
- West Roseville affordable housing development in Fiddyment Ranch
- Taking aim at Placer County’s lack of affordable housing
- Placer Workforce Housing Preservation Program
- Rocklin approves affordable housing for vacant K-mart property
- Affordable Housing Taskforce in Placer County
- Program offers path to homeownership for Placer workforce
- Roseville earns Prohousing Designation
