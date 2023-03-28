April 12 at Parks & Rec building in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif. – Wednesday, April 12 in Rocklin: Community Conversations on Race – Homelessness and Affordable Housing Options in Placer County – panel discussion

Placer County is making progress in a coordinated effort to reduce homelessness in the county and to provide services that assist people in reestablishing themselves within our communities.

At the 2022 point-in-time (PIT) count of people who are experiencing homelessness, 750 individuals were counted in Placer County, 54% (408) were unsheltered. What barriers exist to building emergency shelters and more low-income, affordable housing here? How do the county/city mobile crisis teams assist people who are experiencing homelessness? How will projects like the Campus of Hope lower the costs of emergency services?

Panel Discussion

Please join us for this panel discussion, as we create an open space where we can:

Explore the work of the Placer County Regional Homelessness planning team

Hear about Roseville’s efforts to reduce the affordable housing shortage

Learn what social services are needed for people who are experiencing homelessness

Learn how the Campus of Hope proposal offers housing and social services

Share our perspectives and questions about homelessness and affordable housing

OUR PANELISTS INCLUDE:

Dr. Rob Oldham, Director, Placer County Department of Health & Human Services

Trisha Isom, Housing Manager, City of Roseville

Chief Troy Bergstrom, Roseville Police Department

David Loya, Senior Director of Strategic Initiatives, The Gathering Inn

Event Details & Registration

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – 7-9 pm

Location: Rocklin Parks & Recreation Office Building – Senior Activity Room

5460 5th Street, Rocklin, CA 95677

Register at EventBrite here.

This panel discussion is part of a monthly series called Community Conversations on Race. We plan to expand the scope of our Racial Healing gatherings to include diverse topics of concern to people in Rocklin, Roseville and Placer County.

