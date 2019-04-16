Extended Closure Northbound Exit to Galleria Boulevard, Stanford Ranch Road

Rocklin, CA- The northbound Highway 65 off-ramp to Galleria Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road will be closed beginning at 10 p.m. Sunday, April 21, through 5 a.m. Thursday, April 25. due to expansion efforts.

Construction is set to make improvements to the Galleria Boulevard/Stanford Ranch interchange, part of the ongoing work in adding a third lane on northbound Highway 65 from Interstate 80 to Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

Overhead message boards and roadside signs will remind drivers about the upcoming closure and direct them to the detour. Motorists should plan to take the northbound Highway 65 exit to Pleasant Grove Boulevard before getting onto the southbound freeway and exiting on Galleria Boulevard or Stanford Ranch.

Also, to help relieve congestion on the southbound highway before the exit is closed, Caltrans will update ramp metering hours. Beginning Monday, April 8, ramp meters will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Affected ramp meters include both east and westbound on-ramps to southbound Highway 65 on Pleasant Grove Boulevard, Blue Oaks Boulevard, and Sunset Boulevard. Meters will rest on green during the midday and weekend hours to alert motorists of the coming changes. (City of Rocklin, 2019)

City of Rocklin. (2019). Extended Closure Planned in April for NB Highway 65 Off-Ramp [Press release]. Retrieved from https://www.rocklin.ca.us/post/extended-closure-planned-april-nb-highway-65-ramp