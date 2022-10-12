Celebrate Fall Season in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif.- This weekend Quarry Park Adventures in Rocklin will help kick off the holiday season with their Harvest Festival Family Weekend.

This three day event will take place October 14 – 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Admission is FREE and Quarry Park Adventures is inviting everyone in the Sacramento region to attend.

Activities will include colorful and fun favorites of the season such as face painting, fall photos, scavenger hunt along with arts and craft activities.

Bring your friends, bring your families to Rocklin for a full weekend of harvest-themed fun, food and drink! Wear your most colorful attire!

The weather forecast is sunny all weekend with festival temps in the upper 80’s on Friday and Saturday before easing into the upper 70’s on Sunday.

related