Annual Basketball and Volleyball Championship

Rocklin, CA – The fourth annual Best of the West tournament returns to Hardwood Palace in Rocklin on Nov. 12-14 and will showcase basketball and volleyball teams from West Coast Christian high schools.

Regency Baptist Academy and Placer Valley Tourism (PVT) are teaming up for this exciting three-day competition that promises some fierce competition!

“The Best of the West serves as the christian high school championship and this year is our biggest yet with 12 boys basketball teams and 12 girls volleyball teams competing,” explained Tournament Director AJ Nichols. “Hardwood Palace is such a great venue for this event and we are thankful for PVT’s support!”

Nichols also shared that the renowned Pastor Randy Dignan will return as the tournament guest speaker. Dignan, the lead Pastor of the Bible Baptist Church from Jefferson City, Mo., will inspire the student-athletes and fans with his revival and motivational message.

Spectators are welcome so mark your calendars and come down to 1091 Tinker Rd. in Rocklin to see the Best of the West. Games are slated to start at 9 a.m. each day and end at 4 p.m. Parking is free and admission fees are $10 per person which covers all three days.