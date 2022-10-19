Free Event at Ruhkala Elementary in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif.- Come and learn about Girl Scouts! This amazing free event will take place at Ruhkala Elementary school on October 21st, 2022 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

We will have a pretend camping setup with tents, pretend campfire (light and sound), and a sit-upon’s in circle to sing songs; Our Girl Scout will be singing for all the attendees! Don’t miss all our interactive, fun Activities!

Also, we will have an area to share information and talk with parents and girls about the amazing experiences Girl Scouts have for them

