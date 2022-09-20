Yoga in the Park on September 25th in Rocklin

Rocklin, Calif.- Join Ashley Lokke from DOMA Studio at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin for a fun and free yoga session in the park!

Join Ashley and your fellow neighbors in a fun & free 45-minute guided yoga session! Ashley is prepared to guide the kids through simplified breathing and yoga postures with additional sensory play in between.

This event is open to kids under age 18 (an adult must be present to attend). Please bring a mat and water bottle as this event will be hosted outdoors, and please wear loose, comfortable clothing.

Class 1 (8 years old and under): 10am to 11am

Class 2 (Over 8 years old): 11am to 12pm

Sensory Friendly Yoga in Rocklin

Sept 25, 2022

Johnson Springview Park

5480 5th Street

Rocklin, Calif.

FREE – REGISTRATION REQUIRED

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sensory-friendly-yoga-in-the-park-tickets-410061945317