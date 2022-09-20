Yoga in the Park on September 25th in Rocklin
Rocklin, Calif.- Join Ashley Lokke from DOMA Studio at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin for a fun and free yoga session in the park!
Join Ashley and your fellow neighbors in a fun & free 45-minute guided yoga session! Ashley is prepared to guide the kids through simplified breathing and yoga postures with additional sensory play in between.
This event is open to kids under age 18 (an adult must be present to attend). Please bring a mat and water bottle as this event will be hosted outdoors, and please wear loose, comfortable clothing.
- Class 1 (8 years old and under): 10am to 11am
- Class 2 (Over 8 years old): 11am to 12pm
Sensory Friendly Yoga in Rocklin
Sept 25, 2022
Johnson Springview Park
5480 5th Street
Rocklin, Calif.
FREE – REGISTRATION REQUIRED
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sensory-friendly-yoga-in-the-park-tickets-410061945317
»»»ORDER NOW! Taste of Lincoln Showcase: SEPT 24
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
(Now in our 20th Year)