An Invitation to Build: Architecture in the Natural World

Rocklin, CA — The Museum will be offering a Lego Buffet and an “Invitation to Build”! With some guidance from the principles of Leonardo Fibonacci, 13th century mathematician, children will engage in design study that includes micro and macro structures, and the architecture found in our natural world. A 13,000 brick Lego(tm) buffet will provide imaginative materials so that budding engineers can create and tinker in extraordinary ways. (Recommended Age 4+ however, there will be limited Duplo bricks for the wee littles.)

As this is an open house style event, additional activities throughout the two hour workshop will be offered such as Museum tours, a StoryTime presentation of The Rabbit Problem (written by Emily Gravett), a Honeycomb Habitat lab practicum, a sensory exploration workshop called Tactile Fun! (allowing students to touch and feel animals and plants), “The Golden Spiral” arts and crafts activities, and an architectural themed snack bar with refreshing Fibonacci Fizz drinks.

Mrs. Greve concludes, “It’s the perfect weekend activity for families, grandparents, scout groups, and home schools.

Sierra College Natural History Museum is putting Northern California Families FIRST! If you enjoy learning about paleontology, chemistry, zoology, astrophysics, geology, robotics, and other scientific disciplines, spend the FIRST Saturday of every month at the Museum!

Come join Sierra College professors, museum staff, and scientists as they present a fun, open-house science workshop for kids ages 4 to 104 years old!

Museum Director, Rachael Greve, explains more about this new, Free First Saturday initiative at Sierra College Natural History Museum, “each month will host a unique theme such as dinosaurs, marine mammals, Pleistocene megafauna, volcanoes, bats, fossils, carnivorous plants, microbes/stinky foods, magnetic slime, marble runs, astronomy, a Lego buffet, and more! We’ll have STEAM maker stations for children to explore, create, and tinker. Docent-led tours of the Museum will be offered, as well as games, crafts, and snacks. Admission is one hundred percent FREE.”

When asked about the premise of the new program, Greve shared, “Free First Saturdays allows the Museum to engage local families and youth through Science Technology Engineering Arts Math initiatives; families connecting and communicating with one another through their love of science. It’s been wildly successful, with our first six programs welcoming over eighteen hundred visitors!”

Event Info:

10am-12pm, Saturday August 4, 2018. Sewell Hall. Sierra College Natural History Museum

Contact: Rachael Greve, Natural History Museum Director

(916) 660-7923 or rgreve@sierracollege.edu