Festival part of Sierra College Earth Days Celebration

Rocklin, CA – The Sierra College Rocklin Campus will celebrate Earth Days with a week of workshops, education, a play and more, beginning April 22 through April 26.

The 2019 Earth Day Free Festival on the Rocklin Campus will be held on Thursday April 25 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The festival offers a free climbing wall, music, food vendors (which will include Nutty Tacos, Bella Familia Pizza, and Volkswaffle), tabling by environmental organizations and businesses, displays of student work projects, student presentations, a poetry reading, and more.

Sierra College has celebrated Earth Day each year since its official world-wide inauguration in April of 1970; 49 years of celebrating our Mother Earth! Earth Day events are free of charge (excluding the play on Friday evening), and open to the public. We welcome and encourage the community to come celebrate with us.

This year the theme of Sierra College Earth Days Celebration will be Balance. “The Earth is what we all have in common,” states novelist, poet and environmental activist, Wendell Berry. But Satish Kumar, the ecological campaigner, warns that, “Economy without ecology means managing the human nature relationship without knowing the delicate balance between humankind and the natural world.” The Sierra College ECOS Club hopes to raise awareness that the system must be brought back into balance, with more care for and consciousness of our inextricable relationship with the natural world.

They will be promoting the “6-R’s” (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Return, Refuse, Rethink), conservation and preservation, local foods, local sustainable businesses, local music, as well as local watersheds, native flora and fauna, public transportation, and more.

Sierra College campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Boulevard in Rocklin. There is a $3 parking fee on campus Monday – Friday. Parking is free on the weekends beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Fridays. Permits may be purchased at dispensers located throughout the parking lots.