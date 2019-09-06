Featured Event this Saturday in Rocklin!

Rocklin, CA- On Sat Sept 7th, the Quarry Park in Rocklin will be hosting an event paying tribute to the King of Rock & Roll, Elvis Presley.

The committee looked for several days to find the closest Elvis Tribute artist in the world, and his name is Justin Shandor. Residing in Las Vegas, Justin won the World Ultimate Elvis Award in 2010.

His look and sound is so convincing that he performed on David Letterman and Mark Cubans AXS TV. He is also the only Elvis tribute artist to also be featured on the front page of USA Today.

This Elvis Tribute will be a live show with absolutely no recorded music. For those who love Elvis and want to see it performed the way it was, it’s a must see!

Since the passing of the King more than 42 years ago, there has never been a tribute artist that has so captivated the look, moves, and especially the sound of the King more than Justin Shandor. According to the Jordinares, (Elvis’s original background singers, which Justin has performed with on several occasions), Justin has the raw talent that shot Elvis to the top. His likeness to the King is so close that at one time Graceland emailed a casino where Justin was performing and told them they could not use a real picture of Elvis to advertise their event. It was a picture of Justin!

“Best Elvis Impersonator of the Year”

Justin’s voice is so strong, that at a recent show at the Las Vegas Hilton (where the real Elvis performed), Justin was approached by one of the members of the Blackwood Brothers Quartet who said that Justin has the best voice of any Elvis performer he had ever heard in his life. On that same night, in Las Vegas, Justin won the prestigious “Heart of the King Award” given to him because of his extreme likeness to Elvis. In addition to all of his awards, in September, Justin also won “Best Elvis Impersonator of the Year”!

