Placer law enforcement, Sierra College partner for interactive drinking and driving awareness event

Rocklin, CA- With summer BBQs, outdoor concerts and other warm-weather activities around the corner, Sierra College, Placer’s law enforcement agencies and many other partners are reaching out to students and the community with a hands-on awareness event April 11 at Sierra College’s Rocklin campus to make clear the risks of driving under the influence.

In 2015, 9 people were killed and 136 injured in DUI crashes in Placer County, affecting hundreds locally.

DUI Simulation

Attendees can take a field sobriety test wearing DUI goggles to simulate the impairment they’d experience after a few drinks, and the Placer County District Attorney’s Office will demonstrate a device investigators use to build virtual 3-D models of accidents and crime scenes using laser imagery.

Event Speakers

Speakers at the event will include Sierra College Superintendent/President William H. Duncan, Placer County Probation Department Chief Marshall Hopper, Capt. Scott Parker with the California Highway Patrol and senior leaders from Rocklin Police Department, Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Placer County Law Enforcement Chaplaincy.