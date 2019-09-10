Making a Difference in RUSD Students’ Lives

by Roger Stock, Rocklin Unified School District Superintendent

Rocklin, CA- Our business partners support Rocklin Unified across a multitude of platforms, including sponsorships, donations and even promotions. One of the most exciting is the willingness of local businesses and owners to take our hard-working students under their wings to help prepare them for work.

My grandfather, a business owner, always used to remind me of the importance of giving back. He had many memorable quotes and this is the one I remember most: ‘Enjoy life, help others and you will always be successful!’ Business partners throughout our region have selflessly given some of our talented students a chance to experience life outside of our school district. Even more than that, they’ve given them a chance to dedicate themselves to something and be successful in the real world.

Workability

An example of our students getting real-world experience and being successful was featured on a program seen across the entire state called Inside California Education! The program is called ‘Workability.’ The story showcased our generous local businesses who actually provide employment experience tailored to providing adaptive skills for our 18-22 Year Old Adult Transition Program.

The workability students also actually get paid by our partners! Workability business partners including Petsmart, Denny’s and Blast & Brew, guide students through career education to encourage a successful transition to employment after their RUSD educational journey ends. Watch the KVIE (PBS Sacramento) clip below.

We are also especially grateful to all of the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce partners who make our new teachers feel welcome each year with a special luncheon and presentation. “The positive energy is contagious with our business community welcoming our new staff. This event is truly a unique Rocklin event thanks to the tremendous support from our Rocklin Chamber of Commerce staff and business members who make the day special for our new teachers and staff,” said RUSD Board of Trustee President, Eric Stevens.

Our entire RUSD Board of Trustees has provided strong leadership to ensure our students are ready to succeed in the real world. Our Trustees are huge proponents for connecting our students to real-life work and we are constantly looking for professional experiences to help our kids grow into capable young adults. Keep in mind, in return, local businesses receive hard-working, top-notch young employees who provide excellent service to your customers!!

Community

Our district is so fortunate to have the caring community that we do– where local businesses join our staff members in working with students to become diligent, well-rounded citizens ready to enter the world. Their willingness to provide our incredibly innovative, talented students with an opportunity for real-world experience benefits them too! With RUSD students at their side, local business partners live diligently by their own high standards and my grandfather’s belief– giving back to our students each day and making a successful life for themselves and all of our Rocklin community.

If you have a business and want to support our students, let us know! Our business partners have always been incredibly supportive and generous towards our staff members and students. That being said, I have high hopes that by next Summer, our community partners list will have grown beyond belief. Send me a quick email if you want to have our future success stories working for you during school breaks and maybe even after graduation as our goal is to have our students college or career ready!

My email is rstock (at) rocklinusd.org.