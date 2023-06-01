Youth and Health Disparities in Placer County

Rocklin, Calif. – Wednesday, June 14 in Rocklin: Community Conversations on Race – Youth and Health Disparities in Placer County – panel discussion.

Black and Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) youth in Placer County continue to experience disparate rates of mental health challenges, substance use, and other stress-related health conditions perpetuated by environmental factors. How are these unfair differences in treatment perpetuated? What are some lived experiences of youth in Placer County regarding health? How can Placer County residents become more aware of health disparities and advocate for change?

Panel Discussion

Please join us for this panel discussion, as the Resilient Placer Coalition and the Placer Youth Equity Resilience Project (YERP) share their recent research and report on health disparities. Their report is based on a series of community-centered listening sessions with diverse youth to identify key social determinants and traumatic conditions contributing to mental health and substance use among marginalized youth in Placer County. How are nonprofits like the Sierra Native Alliance and the Latino Leadership Council working with youth to uncover health disparities? What have youth revealed about the social determinants of health in their communities? Let’s share our perspectives and questions about Placer County youth and the challenges that they face!

OUR PANELISTS INCLUDE:

Anno Nakai, Executive Director, Sierra Native Alliance

Twiana Armstrong, Founder, seeMYchild

Amy Barrios, Youth Coordinator, Latino Leadership Council

Event Details & Registration

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – 7-9 pm

Location: Rocklin Parks & Recreation Office Building – Senior Activity Room

5460 5th Street, Rocklin, CA 95677

See the event flyer here. Register at EventBrite here.

This panel discussion is part of a monthly series called Community Conversations on Race. We plan to expand the scope of our Racial Healing gatherings to include diverse topics of concern to people in Rocklin, Roseville and Placer County.

Racial Healing Project