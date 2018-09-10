Sierra College Music Department Presents A Sampler Concert

Rocklin, CA – The Sierra College Music Department is proud to present a Sampler Concert on Sunday, September 23rd at 3:00pm in Dietrich Theatre on the Sierra College Rocklin Campus.

Get a sneak peek at what’s in store from the Music Department this year!

The program will feature an eclectic mix of classical, jazz, pop, and symphonic music performed by the Sierra College Chamber and Concert Choirs, Symphonic Band, Wind Ensemble, and Vocal and Instrumental Jazz Ensembles, as well as faculty soloists.

Works to be performed include “Toccata Marziale,” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, “Basie Straight Ahead,” by Sammy Nestico, “Send in the Clowns,” by Stephen Sondheim, Scott Joplin’s “Swipsey,” “Come to Me, My Love,” by Norman Dello Joio, and “Festivo,” by Vaclav Nelhybel. Come enjoy this rare opportunity to witness faculty and students sharing the stage for a memorable afternoon of music.

The Sierra College Rocklin Campus is located at 5100 Sierra College Blvd, Rocklin, CA. Admission for this concert is $6 student/senior and $10 general. Tickets are available at the door. All proceeds benefit the Sierra College Music Department.

(Photos: Professor Greg McLaughlin, Sierra Wind Ensemble, and Sierra Jazz Ensemble. Provided by Sierra College and Daryl Stinchfield who give permission for their use)