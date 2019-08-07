Free Show! Sunday Afternoon in Rocklin

Rocklin, CA- Local area band Caligator, will be performing at Loree’s Little Shack in Rocklin on August 11 at 3:00 pm for a special Sunday afternoon performance.

Known for blistering classic rock covers and old Caligator favorites, the rare afternoon show will feature Caligator debuting songs from their latest studio album, Caligator 7. (Listen Here!)

Join us for an afternoon of live music, drinks and bite to eat in Rocklin’s neighborhood bar.

Easy parking is in the back!

Loree’s Little Shack

4835 Pacific Street

Rocklin, CA 95677