Grand Opening slated for January 31

Rocklin, Calif.- Behavior Frontiers, an organization offering solutions to help individuals with autism and other special needs using state-of-the-art applied behavior analysis (ABA) treatment programs, will be expanding services offered in the Sacramento, California area, through the establishment of a new autism treatment center in Rocklin, California. This center, which will begin providing services on January 31st, 2022, will allow for the treatment of children with autism for whom in-home treatment is not a viable or preferred option.

“We are so pleased to be able to offer this new service in Rocklin,” said Behavior Frontiers Founder and CEO, Helen Mader. “Many families in the area have told us that a center-based program would best fit their child’s needs.”

“We listened, and with the opening of this new center, we can’t wait to continue to improve the lives of the communities we are honored to serve.” Found & CEO, Helen Mader

Location

The new center, located at 2209 Plaza Drive, Suite 100, Rocklin, will continue to offer the individualized ABA programming that Behavior Frontiers is known for, while also creating additional opportunities to work on socialization and play skills. The center will offer more than 6000 square feet of space, including large playrooms and smaller, individual therapy rooms. These custom spaces will allow for treatment goals to be facilitated in a variety of settings, including music, sensory, motor, vocational, and dramatic play areas.

A ribbon-cutting celebration with the Rocklin Chamber of Commerce is scheduled for Monday, January 31st, 2022, at 12:30 pm and will be open to the public. Helen Mader, Founder & CEO, will be attending the ceremony.

Behavior Frontiers is a leading provider of ABA treatment for autism spectrum disorder and other behavior disorders. Highly skilled clinicians and therapists offer individualized, effective assessments and solutions based on proven, research-based methods. We’re raising the mark of excellence in ABA quality care to deliver comprehensive support with real results for families everywhere. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Behavior Frontiers has service locations throughout the state of CA, as well as in CO, DE, IL, IN, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, NY, OR, PA, TN, TX, VA, WI, WA, and DC. The agency is contracted with the leading insurance carriers and works diligently to secure contracts with additional funding sources on an ongoing basis.

