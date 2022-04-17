FREE Day of sensory-friendly fun on April 30th

Rocklin, Calif.- Join Behavior Frontiers Autism Treatment Center in Rocklin on April 30, 2022 for an activity fair and open house. We will be offering art and sensory activities, a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, and much more. Space is limited, so reserve your tickets for this free event ASAP!

This event is open to the whole family, so feel free to reserve tickets for everyone! Behavior Frontiers is located at 2209 Plaza Drive, Suite 100 in Rocklin, California. (916) 632-1330

Behavior Frontiers Open House

We will be offering three time slots for this event:

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

FREE: Reserve Tickets Online

About Behavior Frontiers Autism Treatment Center

Opened in January 2022, Behavior Frontiers offers exceptional clinic-based behavior intervention services in the Sacramento area.

Step into one of our autism treatment centers, and you will immediately notice one thing: they were designed with children first. With toys, games, musical instruments, activity centers, and more, it’s a children’s paradise. But just below the surface and baked into every activity is something greater – Behavior Frontiers’ award-winning Applied Behavior Analysis treatment.

Learn more at https://www.behaviorfrontiers.com/sacramento-ca

Map & Directions