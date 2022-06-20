

288-apartment community at Whitney Ranch

Roseville, Calif. – USA Properties Fund has started construction on Terracina at Whitney Ranch, an affordable apartment community in Rocklin that will provide much-needed housing to residents, from early-in-their career teachers and hard-working couples with children saving for their first home to retirees living on a fixed-income.

Terracina at Whitney Ranch – located between University Avenue and Wildcat Boulevard in the Whitney Ranch neighborhood – will provide affordable one- to three-bedroom apartments in a region where rent increases have easily exceeded pay raises during the past several years.

Critical need

The 288-apartment community will be close to Highway 65, numerous parks, several large office campuses and public schools, including highly rated Whitney High School. Several major shopping centers – including the Westfield Galleria at Roseville, the largest mall in the Sacramento region – and numerous health care providers are just a few miles away.

“It’s in an excellent neighborhood with first-rate schools, walking trails and a short drive to whatever you need, from grocery stores to movie theaters,” said Geoff Brown, President of USA Properties. “We’ve been working on the project for several years, and we’re happy to see it move forward and help fill the critical need for more affordable housing in the community.”

First apartment community for USA Properties in Rocklin

A market-rate project had been considered for the 11-acre property, but after crunching the figures and looking at numerous options, an affordable apartment community made more sense – for the community and USA Properties, said Jatin Malhotra, Vice President of Acquisitions for USA Properties.

“We’re committed to helping meet the need for more affordable housing and investing back in the community where we live and work.” Jatin Malhotra

Roseville-based USA Properties has 32 apartment communities in the Sacramento region, but Terracina at Whitney Ranch is the first in Rocklin, a fast-growing city in Northern California. The booming demand has increased housing costs 15% during the past year in south Placer County, about double the average pay raise for residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

“Terracina at Whitney Ranch is an important addition to our community, providing working families a new opportunity to live in Rocklin at more affordable rental rates,” said Rocklin Mayor Bill Halldin. “I’m hopeful that many young people who have grown up in town will have a chance to remain here with housing opportunities like Terracina.”

Affordable rent, numerous amenities

Terracina at Whitney Ranch apartments will be significantly less than nearby market-rate apartments and are reserved for residents who earn 30% to 70% of the average median income for Placer County – about $21,750 to $50,750 per year for a two-person household.

One-bedroom apartment rents are projected to be $515 to $1,275 per month. Two-bedroom apartments will lease for about $606 to $1,518, while three-bedroom units will rent for about $687 to $1,741. Rents could be slightly higher when Terracina at Whitney Ranch is completed in late 2024.

Residents of the apartment community will enjoy a long list of amenities, including a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a community room and fitness room; a swimming pool; a courtyard with seating; and a tot-lot play area.

Apartments will feature energy-efficient appliances and light fixtures, ceiling fans and low-flow faucets, showers and toilets. Laundry facilities are also part of Terracina at Whitney Ranch.

“Ability to get creative”

USA Properties is developing the $104 million Terracina at Whitney Ranch without local or state subsidies, relying only on tax credits, a “kind of unreal” situation in the affordable housing industry, Malhotra said.

“It was all because of our ability to get creative and how we restructured this project,” he said.

Bank of America is the construction and tax credit lender. Citi Community Capital is the permanent lender.

Terracina at Whitney Ranch is the latest project for USA Properties, the 32nd-largest owner of affordable apartment communities in the nation, according to a just-released report by Affordable Housing Finance. The company has about 3,000 apartment units in various phases of development in the West, Brown said.

“Every apartment community helps address the need for more affordable housing – and housing overall,” Brown said. “And every new apartment opens the door to more housing and new opportunities for others.”

