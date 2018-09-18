~ 3,000 Placer County Area Volunteers Join In

ROCKLIN – Thousands of community members will fight world hunger through a partnership between the 9th Annual Placer MobilePack and nonprofit Feed My Starving Children (FMSC), made possible in part by locally based Moseley Collins Law Firm, which is sponsoring 100,000 meals for the MobilePack.

About 3,000 volunteers are expected to pack more an estimated 600,000 meals in just three days from Oct. 18-20 at the MobilePack, to be held at William Jessup University, 2121 University Avenue in Rocklin. Volunteers as young as 5 years old may participate to assemble scientifically designed food packs that help undernourished children return to health.

“Every day, the world loses so many children to starvation,” said Moseley Collins, a local pastor and attorney who is sponsoring 100,000 meals for the second straight year. “It is our responsibility to do all we can to alleviate the suffering. In partnership with Feed My Starving Children, we are giving local residents a chance to make a real difference in the fight against hunger.”

Community members can support this MobilePack by making a donation to cover meal costs or by volunteering to package food at the event. Each meal costs just 22 cents. The total event cost is $110,000+. The fundraising goal has not yet been met. Donations may be given immediately at www.sacfmscmobilepack.org.

Over the last eight years, this annual event has packed a total of more than 4 million meals, with volunteers in 2017 packaging a record 606,528 FMSC meals.

“We are honored to receive the support of Moseley Collins for this MobilePack,” said Bill Halldin, Chair of the 9th Annual MobilePack. “Our success depends on sponsors who pay for the life-giving meals. Moseley’s generosity, partnership and commitment to vulnerable children is deeply appreciated and will empower us to help so many who are in need.”

Other sponsors of this year’s event include: