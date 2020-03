2020 Presidential Primary Election Results

Auburn, CA- The semi-official results for Placer County election results in the 2020 Presidential Primary.

PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY ELECTION

SEMI-OFFICIAL RESULTS

MARCH 3, 2020

ELECTION NIGHT FINAL 03/04/20

1:03:28 AM

Registered Voters 247,923 – Cards Cast 85,692 34.56% Num. Report Precinct 301 – Num. Reporting 301 100.00%

President-DEM DEM Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 31,843 JULIÁN CASTRO DEM 23 0.07% MICHAEL A. ELLINGER DEM 6 0.02% ELIZABETH WARREN DEM 3,242 10.18% MARIANNE WILLIAMSON DEM 41 0.13% ANDREW YANG DEM 254 0.80% ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE III DEM 34 0.11% JOHN K. DELANEY DEM 28 0.09% AMY KLOBUCHAR DEM 1,662 5.22% BERNIE SANDERS DEM 7,531 23.65% JOE SESTAK DEM 17 0.05% TOM STEYER DEM 1,058 3.32% DEVAL PATRICK DEM 11 0.03% MICHAEL BENNET DEM 41 0.13% MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG DEM 5,770 18.12% MOSIE BOYD DEM 26 0.08% CORY BOOKER DEM 37 0.12% PETE BUTTIGIEG DEM 3,347 10.51% JOSEPH R. BIDEN DEM 8,336 26.18% TULSI GABBARD DEM 282 0.89% MARK STEWART GREENSTEIN DEM 7 0.02% Write-in Votes 90 0.28% NAKIA L. ANTHONY 0 0.00% DAPHNE DENISE BRADFORD 0 0.00% WILLIE FELIX CARTER 0 0.00% MICHAEL DENAME 0 0.00% JEFFREY H. DROBMAN 0 0.00% ROBERT JORDAN 0 0.00% HEATHER MARIE STAGG 0 0.00%

President-REP REP Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 41,902 ROBERT ARDINI REP 143 0.34% JOE WALSH REP 775 1.85% BILL WELD REP 714 1.70% ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE REP 187 0.45% MATTHEW JOHN MATERN REP 180 0.43% ZOLTAN G. ISTVAN REP 100 0.24% DONALD J. TRUMP REP 39,599 94.50% Write-in Votes REP 204 0.49% DENIS C. GRASSKA REP 0 0.00% ROBERT LEE MANNING JR. REP 0 0.00%

President-AIP AIP Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 739 PHIL COLLINS AIP 216 29.23% ROQUE “ROCKY” DE LA FUENTE AIP 103 13.94% CHARLES KRAUT AIP 57 7.71% J.R. MYERS AIP 72 9.74% DON BLANKENSHIP AIP 125 16.91% Write-in Votes AIP 166 22.46%

President-GRN GRN Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 89 DAVID ROLDE GRN 9 10.11% HOWIE HAWKINS GRN 25 28.09% DARIO HUNTER GRN 14 15.73% DENNIS LAMBERT GRN 18 20.22% SEDINAM MOYOWASIFZA-CURRY GRN 9 10.11% Write-in Votes GRN 14 15.73% KENT MESPLAY GRN 0 0.00%

President-LIB LIB Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 461 KEN ARMSTRONG LIB 45 9.76% MAX ABRAMSON LIB 13 2.82% SAM ROBB LIB 17 3.69% KIM RUFF LIB 40 8.68% STEVEN A. RICHEY LIB 6 1.30% JACOB HORNBERGER LIB 100 21.69% SOURAYA FAAS LIB 7 1.52% KEENAN WALLACE DUNHAM LIB 9 1.95% ADAM KOKESH LIB 36 7.81% VERMIN SUPREME LIB 38 8.24% JO JORGENSEN LIB 50 10.85% DAN BEHRMAN LIB 26 5.64% ERIK CHASE GERHARDT LIB 8 1.74% Write-in Votes LIB 66 14.32% SORINNE ARDELEANU LIB 0 0.00% NICHOLAS D’ARTAGNAN DUMAS LIB 0 0.00% GEBY EVA ESPÍNOSA LIB 0 0.00% JAMES ORLANDO OGLE LIB 0 0.00%

President-PF PF Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 36 HOWIE HAWKINS PFP 12 33.33% GLORIA LA RIVA PFP 17 47.22% Write-in Votes PFP 7 19.44%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 1ST Total Number of Precincts 54 Precincts Reporting 54 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 11,276 GREGORY EDWARD CHEADLE NPP 111 0.98% DOUG LA MALFA REP 7,075 62.74% JOSEPH LETOURNEAU IV NPP 130 1.15% ROB LYDON DEM 661 5.86% AUDREY DENNEY DEM 3,297 29.24% Write-in Votes 2 0.02% KENNETH E. SWANSON 0 0.00%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 4TH Total Number of Precincts 247 Precincts Reporting 247 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 72,398 ROBERT LAWTON NPP 1,077 1.49% BRYNNE S. KENNEDY DEM 25,901 35.78% TOM MCCLINTOCK REP 39,380 54.39% JULIANNE BENZEL REP 3,664 5.06% JAMIE BYERS REP 1,259 1.74% JACOB THOMAS REP 1,096 1.51% Write-in Votes 21 0.03%

STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 201 Precincts Reporting 201 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 54,003 PAMELA DAWN SWARTZ DEM 17,513 32.43% BRIAN DAHLE REP 33,604 62.23% LINDA KELLEHER NPP 2,869 5.31% Write-in Votes 17 0.03%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 53 Precincts Reporting 53 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 13,387 MEGAN DAHLE REP 7,439 55.57% PK “PAUL” DHANUKA NPP 693 5.18% ELIZABETH L. BETANCOURT DEM 5,250 39.22% Write-in Votes 5 0.04%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 28 Precincts Reporting 28 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,667 FRANK BIGELOW REP 3,592 97.95% Write-in Votes 75 2.05%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 6TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 220 Precincts Reporting 220 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 63,970 JACKIE SMITH DEM 23,791 37.19% KEVIN KILEY REP 40,147 62.76% Write-in Votes 32 0.05%

DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE 1ST DEM DEM Total Number of Precincts 52 Precincts Reporting 52 100.00% Vote For 5 Total Votes 15,970 BRIAN ZIEL DEM 2,494 15.62% KATHLEEN CRAWFORD DEM 3,277 20.52% LAURENCE HUFTY DEM 1,915 11.99% ELLEN DEBACH-RILEY DEM 2,855 17.88% JOE L. MLAKAR DEM 2,212 13.85% TERRY BRADY DEM 3,184 19.94% Write-in Votes DEM 33 0.21%

DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE 3RD DEM DEM Total Number of Precincts 68 Precincts Reporting 68 100.00% Vote For 4 Total Votes 10,546 JIMMY B. FRANCO DEM 1,332 12.63% CYNTHIA DAVIS DEM 2,578 24.45% KATRINA DUNN DEM 2,464 23.36% VICTOR MONJARAS DEM 746 7.07% MARIANNE QUINN DEM 1,611 15.28% JUNKO T. BAKER DEM 1,803 17.10% Write-in Votes DEM 12 0.11%

DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE 4TH DEM DEM Total Number of Precincts 58 Precincts Reporting 58 100.00% Vote For 4 Total Votes 9,448 WESLEY H. CLARK DEM 2,044 21.63% LISA LARKIN DEM 2,464 26.08% GEORGE MELLEN DEM 1,665 17.62% LAMILLS GARRETT DEM 898 9.50% SUSAN GUTOWSKY DEM 2,361 24.99% Write-in Votes DEM 16 0.17%

PLACER CO. SUPERVISOR 3RD DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 68 Precincts Reporting 68 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,539 JIM HOLMES 7,650 52.62% CRAIG R. DEL GRECO 979 6.73% MIKE MURRAY 5,888 40.50% Write-in Votes 22 0.15%

PLACER CO. SUPERVISOR 4TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 58 Precincts Reporting 58 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,773 SUZANNE JONES 7,164 48.49% KIRK UHLER 7,594 51.40% Write-in Votes 15 0.10%

PLACER CO. SUPERVISOR 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 66 Precincts Reporting 66 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,959 CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL KERSHNER 3,978 26.59% CINDY GUSTAFSON 10,939 73.13% Write-in Votes 42 0.28%

Proposition 13 – Authorizes Bonds For Facility Repair, Construction, And Modernization At Public Preschools, K-12 Schools, Community Colleges, And Universities Total Number of Precincts 301 Precincts Reporting 301 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 82,829 Yes 23,613 28.51% No 59,216 71.49%

Measure A – Eureka Union School District Total Number of Precincts 23 Precincts Reporting 23 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,424 Yes 2,544 39.60% No 3,880 60.40%

Measure B – Colfax Elementary School District Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,227 Yes 553 45.07% No 674 54.93%

Measure C – Yuba Community College District Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 25 Yes 5 20.00% No 20 80.00%

Measure D – Western Placer Unified School District Total Number of Precincts 42 Precincts Reporting 42 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 13,852 Yes 4,293 30.99% No 9,559 69.01%