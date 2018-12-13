Donating $10 from every ticket sold through end of year

Olympic Valley, Calif.-Snow is falling, lifts are turning and the vibes at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows are high. The WinterWonderGrass Music & Brew Fest, which is scheduled for March 29-31, 2019, announced that it will be donating $10 from every ticket sold through end of year to California’s Camp Fire relief efforts.

“Our hearts are with our California family, our partners Sierra Nevada Brewing and Klean Kanteen and everyone affected by the wildfires. We want to do our part to share our love and gratitude for the entire state of California. Now through the end of this year, we’ll make a $10 donation for every ticket sold to our WinterWonderGrass Tahoe event. We look forward to gathering with you in March for music, community, brews and love” said Scotty Stoughton, founder at WinterWonderGrass.

For those who have already purchased their ticket, WinterWonderGrass donates $1 from all tickets sold to local non-profit partners. Anyone interested in making an additional contribution is recommended to visit Sierra Nevada’s Camp Fire Relief fund page here.

WinterWonderGrass Festival

The WinterWonderGrass 5th annual Squaw Valley, California festival will feature over 20 bluegrass and roots artists on three heated indoor stages and one outdoor main stage. The festival returns to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, CA, on March 29-31, 2019 with headliners Greensky Bluegrass, Trampled by Turtles, Leftover Salmon and Sam Bush Band.

Additionally, WinterWonderGrass has announced that RV parking for the festival weekend is now on sale.