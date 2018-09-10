Everyone is Invited on Saturday, Sept 22, 2018

Carmichael, CA- The Sacramento Walking Sticks Volkssport Club invites everyone, including the family dog, to join them on Saturday, September 22, 2018 on a newly designed walk that will take them to three different Hidden Parks in Carmichael.

Everyone can choose to walk either a 5K (3.1 miles) or an 11K (6.8 miles) route; both are rated a 1B. There will be the opportunity to walk through older, established Carmichael neighborhoods to experience these three entirely different parks. Two of them are nicely developed with trails and playgrounds, while the third is a very large nature area. This area hasn’t been developed but was planted with many eucalyptus trees many years ago so that the forest is like being in Australia.

Start Location

The start location is the SaveMart Grocery Store parking lot in Crestview Shopping Center, 4708 Manzanita Ave, Carmichael CA 95608. The walk is available on Saturday, September 22, 2018 and people can register anytime between 9:00 am to 12:00 Noon. Everyone must be off the trail and return by 3:00.

Free & Accessible Event

The cost is FREE to everyone; however donations are always welcome. People wanting volkswalk credit will pay $3.00 for the walk. Dogs must be on leash with cleanup and strollers and wheelchairs would be fine with either of the routes. Restrooms are available at the start and finish and each of the parks along the way has porta potties in them. We encourage everyone to bring water and keep drinking so they keep hydrated as well as wearing hats and sunscreen. Children of all ages will love the parks and playgrounds so feel free to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy along the route.

Volkssporting (translation means sport of the people) originated in Germany in the 1970’s and is still going strong in Europe. The sport is also popular here in the USA with over 250+ clubs in every state; the Sacramento Walking Sticks are the largest club in the USA and Canada with over 550 members. Volkswalking is a sport anyone can do and is especially good for families because it gets everyone out walking in the great outdoors. Routes are always designed to showcase the best of a town and it is a perfect way to meet and make new friends and to try out new, local restaurants. What do people need to participate? Comfortable shoes, a hat or visor, sunscreen and drinking water to keep them hydrated.

Sacramento Walking Sticks Club

The Sacramento Walking Sticks Club has a variety of walks that are offered on a weekly and monthly basis. There are regular Tues and Thursday morning group walks that allow individuals to pick a 3 or 6 mile routes and a Wednesday night group walk that features a 3 mile walk with dinner afterwards. These walks are situated all over the Sacramento region and are available for individual use anytime that the host start location is open. Monthly the Club hosts Full Moon night group walks that include Moon Pie treats and Road Trip Adventures mid-week to locations at least fifty miles from Sacramento (Mill Valley, San Jose, Squaw Valley, Red Bluff, Oakdale to name a few we’ve done recently). www.SacramentoWalkingSticks.org