Cannabis celebration weekend at CalExpo

Sacramento, CA- There will be a celebration of the harvest of the cannabis flower on August 24th and 25th, 2019 at Cal Expo in Sacramento, CA.

August 24th – Noon to 9:00PM

August 25th – 11:00Am to 5:00PM

It’s kinda like going to the county fair except the theme is weed. You can buy some pot or weed edibles, you can smoke grass and you can learn more about the current issues surrounding the marijuana debate at this festival.

“We’re gunna party all day long, like Cheech and Chong, smoking a bong and getting along.” John Javidan, event producer

There will be cannabis vendors, a cannabis competition, the chance to meet the cultivators, special guest speakers, THC and CBD cooking demonstrations, two music stages with 33 bands, 28 comedians on the comedy stage, shaded chill seating areas, watermelon eating contest, live and interactive local art and cannabis themed art instillations, DJ’s, games, a Ferris wheel, a fire show, 4:20 smoke out, a hemp museum, joint rolling contest, free filtered cold water station, chronic costume contest, and whatever else comes together between now and then.

This event is being produced by a local Roseville event promoter with over 15 years experience in street fairs and festivals who wants to create a fun and safe atmosphere to enjoy and celebrate cannabis. Tickets Online

The headliner of our event is Mary Jane (aka: marijuana). And even though Tree Harvest has some hella chill music on two stages, this is not just a concert. All of the bands, speakers and comedians are California locals.

Admission: $34 at the door, $29 advance online

Parking: $15

Where: Cal Expo, 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95815

Website: treeharvestfestival.com

Phone: 916-787-0101

Dates: August 24 and 25, 2019

Time: Sat: 12pm-9pm, Sun: 11am-5pm