Saturday, September 8 at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Includes Musicial Performances by ZZ Ward, Booker T. Jones, California Honeydrops, The Jazz Villains and more The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival, held at the beautiful Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club on Saturday September 8, 2018, is the first of its kind in California.

The festival combines polo, local wine, and music for a unique one-day experience. This premier, full day experience will feature two polo matches, great music and tastings from some of Santa Barbara’s finest wineries. Attendees will live the polo lifestyle and be treated to an elegant atmosphere. While not required, organizers encourage attendees to dress as you would for a typical polo game. Think of the scene from the movie ‘Pretty Woman’ when they are at the polo match. For more information on polo terminology and dress code suggestions visit http://sbpoloandwine.com/polo-dress/

The Fun Begins

This year, the Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival will be the kick-off event to the 8-goal polo series at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. This will be an official polo game of the series, and is sure to be an incredible match. The festival will also include musicial performances by ZZ Ward, Booker T. Jones, California Honeydrops, Quinn DeVeaux, The Jazz Villians and DJ Sets by: Soul Dust Productions

The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival is set to be kicked off by the The Jazz Villains, an up and coming youth jazz combo based out of Santa Barbara. The group is sponsored by Notes For Notes, a non profit that organization that designs, equips, and staffs after-school recording studios inside Boys & Girls Clubs offering youth the opportunity to explore, create, and record music for free. In just under 2 years, the six-piece Jazz Villains have already made their mark at venues such as The Lobero Theater, Marjourie Luke Theater, Santa Barbara’s SOhO and Ventura’s Squashed Grapes.

New Sponsors: Lamborghini and Living Vehicle

Exciting additions to this years Santa Barbara Polo & Wine festival include new sponsors including Lamborghini and Living Vehicle. Lamborghini North Los Angeles will be debuting their Ursus SUV at the community event. “The Lamborghini Urus is a visionary approach based on the infusion of Lamborghini DNA into the most versatile vehicle, the SUV” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Living Vehicle has been added as another sponsor for the event. They will be showcasing a new mobile living space activation in the VIP section of the festival. Living Vehicle brings full time living spaces to the freedom of the mobile world in a modern fashion.

Careful curation of local food and wineries

The Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival will also feature a careful curation of local food and wineries on site. Local wineries on site will include Jardesca, Lavender Oak Vineyard, Old Creek Ranch, Sanford Winery, Standing Sun Wines, Summerland Winery and more. Additionally, there will be a wine tasting hour at the festival from 1pm – 2pm where attendees will having a chance to sample all of the featured wines for free and a free VIP champagne and cheese hour from 5:30 – 6:30pm in the stage side VIP tent. Sommelier guided wine tasting tours will be available (first come first serve) and attendees will be guided across all of the wineries of the festival and given an overview, history, and tasting notes at each winery.

Tickets Santa Barbara Polo & Wine Festival

GA, VIP, and Box Seat tickets are on sale now and start at $65.00 (plus fees and taxes). http://sbpoloandwine.com/tickets/