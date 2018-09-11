Placer Community Foundation Receives $10,000 to Further Affordable Housing Advocacy

(Auburn, Calif.) – A generous gift of $10,000 from U.S. Bank was given to Placer Community Foundation (PCF) in support of their local affordable housing advocacy efforts.

PCF is the driving force behind Placer Housing Matters, an on-going initiative to educate the public and shine a light on the need for attainable housing for the workforce in Placer County.

“Something has to change,” explained Veronica Blake, CEO of PCF. “Many people don’t realize that there are hundreds of locals struggling to live and work here. Many end up moving out of the area and others are forced into overcrowded housing or worse, just to make ends meet. Our workforce deserves better than this.”

An astounding 46 percent of Placer County residents are paying more than 30 percent of their earnings on housing, and Placer Housing Matters serves as a resource to connect locals with upcoming workshops, housing statistics, and efforts being taken to address the affordable housing crisis.

Home is one of the core pillars of the U.S. Bank Community Possible social responsibility platform, which focuses the company’s giving and volunteerism on closing the gaps between people and possibility in the areas of work, home and play.

With U.S. Bank’s support, one of the many ways Placer Housing Matters keeps the affordable housing crisis at the forefront is through its advocacy and leadership. Blake regularly attends Placer County board of supervisors meetings to advocate for change and to provide alternative housing solutions that could be suitable for the county. Blake has even gone as far as Washington D.C. where she elevated local concerns, including housing, to a national level.

Blake’s level of leadership on the housing front recently earned her a Placer County award, a prestigious honor that was formally given on Sept. 7, 2018 at the Auburn Chamber of Commerce’s State of Community Dinner.

“We won’t stop until housing is built for all of our residents,” said Blake. “We are incredibly grateful to organizations like U.S. Bank who value our community as much as we do. Because of their continued support, creating affordable housing will remain a priority.”