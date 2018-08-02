Billed as “An Epic Afternoon of Sun, Suds and Fun!”

Grass Valley, CA- Sierra Brewfest. Two words synonymous with fun and billed as “An Epic Afternoon of Sun, Suds and Fun!”

Over 60 microbrews with unlimited tastings is coming to the Nevada County Fairgrounds on August 25, 2018. Roseville Today’s beer tasting pros will be on the scene to partake in the craft beer festivities.

Located under a hour’s drive from Roseville and most points in South Placer, the Sierra Brewfest is the perfect excuse to visit Grass Valley on a warm August afternoon. The

event takes place from 3:00 PM until 6:30 PM.

Beer, Wine, Food & Music

In addition to endless pours of delicious, ice cold craft beer, yummy food, wine and country music will be available. Discounted tickets available for non-tasters, while kids get in free!

Local restaurants and food trucks will be serving up some tasty bites, while Folsom based The Cash Prophets, a true to life Johnny Cash Tribute band will be performing on

stage.

Mark Your Calendars for August 25th and come join us for a rockin’ good time. Even better, Sierra Brewfest is a benefit for Music in the Mountains.

Sierra Brewfest

Aug 25, 2018

Nevada County Fairgrounds

Grass Valley, CA

Unlimited Tastings

Last call at 6 pm

Music plays until 6:30

Tickets and Prices

$30 per person ($35 at the door)

$10 non-tasters

Kids Free

Note: $3 per ticket convenience fee for ordering online.

Order Online at

http://boxofficex.printtixusa.com/musicinthemountains/donate?w=Brewfest