Johnson Ranch Sports Club Hosting Tennis Action

Roseville, CA – Placer Valley Tourism is thrilled to be teaming up with Spare Time Sports Clubs at their Johnson Ranch Sports Club location to bring several exciting tennis tournaments to Roseville throughout the month of May.

First up is the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin Section Boys Sectionals taking place on May 1-2. Dale Eckenburg of Rocklin High School serves as the tournament director for both Division I and II rounds where tournament play begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 1 and at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 2.

On May 3-5 the United States Tennis Association (USTA) 40+ Districts swings into the courts at Johnson Ranch Sports Club. This exciting adult league tournament will feature men and women players 40 or older from throughout Northern California.

Later in the month, on May 18-20 USTA’s prestigious National L2 Ranking Tournament arrives for top ranked junior players in the 12’s & 14’s age division. Chrys Atkinson, Tournament Director, explained that this is one of the highest rated tournaments in the entire USTA National system with 128 players competing from throughout the nation.

“It is a privilege and honor to be awarded a tournament of this level and hosting players of this level takes a lot of effort to host and do it well,” elaborated Atkinson. “We have the best of all worlds at Johnson Ranch Sports Club with the support of a top-notch, experienced a tennis staff, state of the art facility and our partnership with Placer Valley Tourism coming together to put on one of the best national junior tournaments of the year!”

Atkinson also shared how dedicated to the sport of tennis the Spare Time Clubs are, which is clearly reflected in the breadth of events they are hosting in May alone.

“From the CIF High School Boys Sectionals, to the USTA NorCal Adult League District Playoffs to the distinguished USTA National Level 2 Junior Ranking Tournament, Johnson Ranch Sports Club is committed to covering all the avenues for this wonderful sport of a lifetime,” added Atkinson.

Whether you’re a die-hard tennis fan, a participant, an interested by-stander or trying to get your own children involved in a non-contact healthy sport they can enjoy for the rest of their life, all are welcome to come watch some great tennis played right here in Roseville! Johnson Ranch Sports Club is located at 2600 Eureka Rd in Roseville.