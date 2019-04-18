Anonymous and free April 27
Roseville, CA- A free and anonymous medication take-back event will take place at 11 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Gather up your expired and unneeded medications and drop them off for free.
Accepted
- prescription
- non-prescription (over the counter)
- controlled substances
- veterinary medications
Not Accepted
- no sharps or lancets
- no medical waste
Roseville locations
Maidu Community Center
1550 Maidu Drive
Roseville High School
1 Tiger Way
Sun City – Roseville
7050 Del Web Blvd.
Loomis
Del Oro High School
3301 Taylor Rd.
Granite Bay
Granite Bay High School
1 Grizzly Way
Lincoln
Lincoln Police Dept.770 7th St.
Rocklin
Rocklin Police Dept.
4080 Rocklin Rd.
Rocklin Fire Station
32001 Wildcat Blvd.
Auburn
City Hall
1225 Lincoln Way
Justice Center
2929 Richardson Dr.
Colfax
PCSO Substation
10 Culver St.