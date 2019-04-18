Anonymous and free April 27

Roseville, CA- A free and anonymous medication take-back event will take place at 11 locations throughout Placer County on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gather up your expired and unneeded medications and drop them off for free.

Accepted

prescription

non-prescription (over the counter)

controlled substances

veterinary medications

Not Accepted

no sharps or lancets

no medical waste

Roseville locations

Maidu Community Center

1550 Maidu Drive

Roseville High School

1 Tiger Way

Sun City – Roseville

7050 Del Web Blvd.

Loomis

Del Oro High School

3301 Taylor Rd.

Granite Bay

Granite Bay High School

1 Grizzly Way

Lincoln

Lincoln Police Dept.770 7th St.

Rocklin

Rocklin Police Dept.

4080 Rocklin Rd.

Rocklin Fire Station

32001 Wildcat Blvd.

Auburn

City Hall

1225 Lincoln Way

Justice Center

2929 Richardson Dr.

Colfax

PCSO Substation

10 Culver St.