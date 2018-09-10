September 21 Meeting (FREE)

The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Friday, September 21st. This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee.

A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am followed at 9:00 am with special guest speaker, Andy Guiliano, Sea Wolf Captain, who will discuss tips and tactics for charter boat fishing and what to expect for a successful fishing trip for ground fish limits in advance of a RT member scheduled charter trip on Oct. 24. Reservations are not required, but breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best parking and seminar seating.

Andy Guiliano, partner and co-owner of the Sea Wolf, operates what many consider the premier Rockfish and Lingcod boat along the Northern California Coast. The Sea Wolf consistently ranks near the top annually in Lingcod scores and is committed daily to put anglers over quality rockfish action. Andy was born and raised in the Bay Area and began charter boat fishing in 1972 at the age of 10. He regularly fished on charter boats from Bodega Bay to Half Moon for Salmon, Rockfish, Halibut and Albacore. He purchased his first boat, a 17 ft Boston Whaler and in 1986 began fishing both for Sport and Commercial. Over the years, boats got bigger and what began as a sport evolved into a part time profession. Bigger boats, more equipment translated to more time on the water.

Beginning in 2008 he began commercial fishing full time for Dungeness Crab and King Salmon. Emeryville was always his home port and when Emeryville Sportfishing Center needed a new owner it seemed like the next step in a career in the industry. September 2016 marked the opening of “Fish Emeryville” and a new challenge in the fishing industry. Fish Emeryville is the premier charter operation in the San Francisco Bay Area. They were the first landing to offer full service web based reservations and provide sport-fishing trips to over 15,000 anglers annually.

Rooster Tails Fishing Club

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters.

For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club’s web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.