Craig Newton, Will Fish Tackle, Auburn

Auburn CA,- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Friday July 20th.

Free event open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests.

Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am.

At 9:00 am , special guest speaker Craig Newton, owner of Auburn’s Will Fish Tackle will explain what tackle works and what strategy yielded the best results.

Reservations are not required, but breakfast attendees are encouraged to arrive early for best parking and seminar seating.

By owning his heavily stocked bait and tackle store, Craig has every fisherman’s dream of access to hundreds of rods, reels, lures, live bait, and virtually every option under-the-sun to fish for a variety of species. In addition to personally operating his successful tackle store, he spends copious amounts of time on fresh as well as saltwater experimenting with the latest gear and tactics. He will pass along information from a bevy of fishing guides and expert client-anglers that report to him on what’s hot and working. Also, breakfast attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest tackle rigging and strategies to take advantage of the robust Kokanee season now in full swing.

Rooster Tails will be hosting a members-only Kokanee Fishing Tournament at Stampede Reservoir on August 8th . Members planning on participating in the tournament will find Craig’s presentation particularly important. More information about the camping and tournament can be found by visiting the Rooster Tails web site or by contacting event Host Mac McKendree 916-203-0055 or email to habudrvr@yahoo.com.