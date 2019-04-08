Tickets on sale, reservations encouraged

Rocklin, CA- Following tumultuous beginnings, the City of Rocklin has contracted with a new operator and a new season of fun at Quarry Park Adventures is set to begin on April 12, 2019.

(City of Rocklin)- Get ready to zip, climb, soar and explore when Rocklin’s Quarry Park Adventures spring season begins on Friday, April 12. Tickets are on sale now at www.QuarryPark.com and reservations are encouraged for all guests. All previously purchased tickets and passes will be honored.

The adventure park will be open seven days a week (weather permitting) with adventure start times available to book from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily with a variety of packages available. Guests will have the option to do it all or focus their experience on zip lining over the quarry, taking on the towering challenge ropes course, sending the little ones for a romp through the kids’ zone, and more.

Be sure to come join us for our Spring Opening Celebration on April 20th from 11 am until 2 pm. The celebration will include ticket giveaways, live music, and a ceremony led by the Rocklin City Council in the heart of the park’s action.