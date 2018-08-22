“Recovery Happens” on Saturday, Sept. 8
Mental health, substance use recovery to be celebrated at September event
AUBURN, Calif. — You’re invited to witness how “Recovery Happens” on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Dr. in Auburn.
This annual, family-friendly event celebrates substance use and mental health recovery, with speakers, performers and activities. Resources about treatment and recovery programs will be available.
In addition to informational booths, the event will also include music, games, prizes and more. Free barbecue lunch will be provided to all attendees.
“We encourage community members to attend and help recognize the accomplishments of individuals in recovery, and share their own journeys with mental health and substance use disorders,” said Amy Ellis, director of the county’s Adult System of Care. “We all have the potential to make a difference and be visible, vocal and valuable to help spread the message that recovery is possible.”
The event is sponsored by Placer County Health and Human Services; Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board members; and numerous other community partners.
Although recovery is officially celebrated each September nationwide, Placer County offers a variety of resources and treatment programs year-round.
Placer County Resources
- Adult System of Care Services
- Mental Health Services – Assessment, brief therapy, case management, medication support, crisis, hospital, residential, and support services
- Assisted Outpatient Treatment– Intensive, court-ordered treatment in the community for individuals with severe mental illness
- Substance Use Services – Education and treatment for substance abuse
- Perinatal Substance Use Services – Services for mothers and mothers-to-be who want a clean and sober life
- Adult Protective Services – Investigation and response for the neglect and abuse of the elderly and disabled
- In-Home Supportive Services – Assistance to the elderly or disabled with activities designed to keep individuals in their homes
- Public Authority – Provider registry for IHSS
- Public Administrator – Investigates and may administer the estates of Placer County residents who pass away without a will or any known relatives able or willing to act on the decedent’s behalf
- Public Guardian – Provides protection, placement, and estate management for those under county guardianship
- Senior Peer Counseling – Peer counseling to support the wellness and self-sufficiency of residents aged 55 and older
- Housing Program – Offers assistance to homeless adults with mental illness and other disabilities to find permanent and transitional housing in Placer County.
- Older Adult Advisory Commission – Provides a voice for older adults in county government and advises on matters relating to the creation and delivery of services that improve the quality of life for Placer County’s older adults
- Welcome Center – Help individuals find resources and support services
- Campaign for Community Wellness (Mental Health Services Act) – Working to transform mental health services delivery in Placer County through community-based, recovery focused, innovative approaches