“Recovery Happens” on Saturday, Sept. 8

Mental health, substance use recovery to be celebrated at September event

AUBURN, Calif. — You’re invited to witness how “Recovery Happens” on Saturday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Recreation Park, 123 Recreation Dr. in Auburn.

This annual, family-friendly event celebrates substance use and mental health recovery, with speakers, performers and activities. Resources about treatment and recovery programs will be available.

In addition to informational booths, the event will also include music, games, prizes and more. Free barbecue lunch will be provided to all attendees.

“We encourage community members to attend and help recognize the accomplishments of individuals in recovery, and share their own journeys with mental health and substance use disorders,” said Amy Ellis, director of the county’s Adult System of Care. “We all have the potential to make a difference and be visible, vocal and valuable to help spread the message that recovery is possible.”

The event is sponsored by Placer County Health and Human Services; Mental Health, Alcohol and Drug Advisory Board members; and numerous other community partners.

Although recovery is officially celebrated each September nationwide, Placer County offers a variety of resources and treatment programs year-round.

Placer County Resources