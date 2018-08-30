Wildlife Heritage Foundation Preps for Creek Clean Up

(Lincoln, CA) Wildlife Heritage Foundation (WHF) is prepping for their annual Creek Cleanup on September 15, from 9 am- 12 pm at McBean Park in Lincoln.

The public is invited to take part in the clean up, which is expected to attract more than 200 volunteers who rid nearly 1,000 pounds of debris from the Auburn Ravine. This year, volunteers expect to surpass their counts of previous years.

Over the years, WHF partnered with the Sierra Nevada Alliance’s Great Sierra River Cleanup (GSRC), which is a statewide effort held the same weekend every year, to clear creeks and waterways from trash, bottles and overgrown vegetation.

“Last year, our volunteers made enormous improvements to Auburn Ravine, and without that support, our local waterway becomes unsafe for residents, the environment and our wildlife,” said WHF Associate Director Kelly Velasco.

Trivia Night at The Blue Goose

In addition to the Creek Cleanup, WHF is prepping for the inaugural Trivia Night on October 5, 2018 from 6-10 pm at The Blue Goose in Loomis. The event will offer local craft beer, wine and cuisine while pitting teams against each other in several rounds of fun, entertaining trivia.

“We realize we need to get the community, and especially younger adults, involved in caring for our local waterways and to do that, we need to increase awareness of WHF and what we do,” says Velasco. “So, we are eager to host Trivia Night to meet new friends and increase their interest in getting involved.”

To register your team to compete at Trivia Night, or to learn more about how you can get involved in the 2018 Creek Cleanup, visit wildlifeheritage.org.

About Creek Cleanup

The Creek Cleanup prompts individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment by conducting grassroots community service projects that engage volunteers, local businesses and civic leaders. A successful Cleanup project must fulfill the needs of the local community; that’s why we work with local leaders, business and key stakeholders to gain knowledge about the community’s needs and carefully select and execute appropriate projects.

About WHF

WHF is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and enhancing wildlife habitat and connecting Californians to the outdoors. WHF is a statewide land trust currently preserving over 100,000 acres of ecologically significant agricultural, land and water resources. In addition, WHF provides educational opportunities for hundreds of students every year to experience first-hand the abundance of plants and animals living on our protected open-space preserves.