Proposed Placer County Government Center Master Plan

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County is seeking public input on the draft environmental impact report for the proposed Placer County Government Center Master Plan update. The Placer County Government Center Master Plan update envisions Placer County’s needs for the North Auburn campus to accommodate services and employees for the next 25 years.

A public hearing on the draft EIR is set for Dec. 13 in North Auburn. The hearing – open to the public as well as county staff – is scheduled for Dec. 13 at 10 a.m., at the Community Development Resource Center’s Planning Commission Hearing Room, 3091 County Center Drive in North Auburn.

As part of the county’s environmental review process, a public meeting on a draft environmental impact report is held during the public review period to receive public comment on the draft EIR and encourage community participation.

Placer County is updating the 200-acre campus’s master plan, last updated in 1993. The campus was originally the site of a World War II U.S. Army hospital complex that was in use for two years before the end of the war. It was then used as a state psychiatric hospital, and eventually deeded to Placer County by the state of California in the early 1970s. Since then, the county has used the WWII-era buildings to provide county services, and has replaced a number of them over the years with more modern facilities. A portion of the campus has also been leased for private use by Home Depot.

The proposed project anticipates phased development of various land use types, such as county facilities, retail and commercial space, offices, multifamily residential units, public park facilities and trails, and open space. The project proposes modifications to existing utility and drainage infrastructure, buildings and roadways, as well as improvements to transit, bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The draft EIR is available for public review during normal business hours at the Placer County Library in Auburn; the Placer County Community Development Resource Agency offices at 3091 County Center Drive, Auburn; and at the Placer County Clerk’s Office at 2954 Richardson Drive, Auburn. It’s also available online.

Comments may be addressed by mail, email or during the Dec. 13 hearing. Comments must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2019.

Mail:

Placer County Community Development Resource Agency

Environmental Coordination Services

3091 County Center Drive, Suite 190

Auburn, CA 95603

Email:

cdraecs@placer.ca.gov