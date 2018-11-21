PCWA Board Adopts Rate Adjustment for 2019

AUBURN, Calif. – At the November 15 meeting of the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors, the Board adopted a rate adjustment for treated and untreated water customers. Directors based the adjustment on the rate of inflation and applied it to Renewal and Replacement Charges and Fixed Charges. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) year-to-year change was 3.5 percent.

The decision to adjust the rates follows the November 1 public Board workshop on the proposed 2019 Water Division Budget. At that workshop, it was reported that water deliveries have trended up over the past two years, therefore, water sales commodity revenues have also increased sufficiently to cover the actual inflationary impact. Consequently, the 2019 rate adjustment only applies to the Renewal and Replacement and Fixed Charges.

“Applying the 3.5 percent inflation-related increase to those two components of the rate structure equates to a 1.5 percent increase to the average treated water residential summer bill,” said Joe Parker, Director of Financial Services.

The rate adjustment is part of a multi-year rate schedule passed by the Board of Directors in 2017. The adjusted rates take effect January 1, 2019.

Annual Budget

In related news, the Board approved the Agency’s 2019 Combined Budget. The budget totals $116 million, with $68.5 million in operating costs and $47.5 million in capital costs.

Jim Branham Retiring

The Board paid tribute to Jim Branham, executive officer of the Sierra Nevada Conservancy, as he moves forward into retirement. By resolution, the Board acknowledged Jim’s ongoing efforts to support the region and for his keen ability to manage critical resource issues among diverse parties.

The next regular meeting of the PCWA Board of Directors will be held on Thursday, December 6, 2:00 pm at the PCWA Business Center, 144 Ferguson Road, in Auburn. PCWA board meetings are open to the public.

For information on PCWA board meetings, please contact the Clerk to the Board at (530) 823-4850 or (800) 464-0030.