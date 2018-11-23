Placer Community Foundation Board Members & Donors

(Auburn, Calif.) – As news of the Camp Fire tragedy unfolded, Placer Community Foundation (PCF) rallied financial support for the thousands impacted. PCF’s Board of Directors and donors quickly responded. Individual gifts from board members were matched by a grant from the Community Needs Fund, and grants were directed by Donor Advised fund holders to mobilize over $22,500 in support of Camp Fire relief and recovery efforts.

“All of us have been shaken and impacted by the tragic loss of life and the devastating toll the Camp Fire has had on the community of Paradise and its surrounding neighbors,” stated Larry Welch, Chairman of the PCF Board of Directors. “As a community foundation, we strive to direct philanthropy that is responsive to unforeseen disasters such as this one. We are grateful to our donors and our board members for their collective support.”

The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) in Chico has established the Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund, which provides support for recovery efforts for those affected by the Camp Fire. NVCF is working with local public officials to identify areas where philanthropy can have the greatest impact. Visit www.nvcf.org to learn more.