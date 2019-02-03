Highway 49 Sidewalk Gap Closure Project Awarded to PCTPA

Auburn, CA- Highway 49 Sidewalk Gap Closure Project Receives Full Funding through Competitive Statewide Active Transportation Grant Program.

“This grant is a huge success for Placer County,…” Jim Holmes, Placer County Supervisor and Board Chair of PCTPA

The Placer County Transportation Planning Agency (PCTPA) has been awarded full funding for the Highway 49 Sidewalk Gap Closure Project through the California Transportation Commission’s (CTC) highly competitive statewide active transportation grant program.

Multimillion-dollar project

The CTC approved a grant for the multimillion-dollar project in late January. The grant will fund construction for pedestrian improvements along Highway 49, closing the gaps between sidewalks along the 4.4-mile Highway 49 corridor between Interstate 80 and Dry Creek Road in the City of Auburn and unincorporated North Auburn.

“Highway 49 is an important roadway that serves many residents of Auburn and Placer County, connecting people to work, personal services and a wide range of recreation and entertainment,” says Jim Holmes, Placer County Supervisor and Board Chair of PCTPA. “This grant is a huge success for Placer County, but despite PCTPA’s ability to stretch every transportation dollar, we need to continue to seek out grants and new local funding sources to meet the transportation needs of the community.”

Critical Safety Upgrade

Pedestrians will no longer have to walk in the dirt on the busy shoulder. In addition to improving sidewalks, a partnership with the Placer County Department of Public Health will develop and implement a Safe Routes to School program, a first of its kind in the Auburn area. Students at the six nearby schools in the area will enjoy a safer trip to school.

Completion Not Expected Until 2022

Later in 2019, Caltrans will begin the first phase of the upgrade of Highway 49, followed by this grant project in 2022 to fill in the rest of the sidewalks on the corridor. Both of these projects are part of a multi-jurisdictional effort led by Caltrans, PCTPA, Placer County, and the City of Auburn. Placer County residents are invited to a community open house on February 7, 2019 at Rock Creek Elementary School from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. to comment on design elements of the project.

The project is expected to start construction 2021 and be completed in 2022.