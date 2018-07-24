Final Homestand of the 2018 Season is here!

Lincoln, CA,- Celebrate summer fun with your local baseball fix as the Lincoln Potters finish out their final homestand stretch this week in style.

Check out this week’s promotions that include $2 beers, wine, $1 hot dogs, family faith night and conclude Sunday with Fan Appreciation Night as the Lincoln Potters take on their Bay Area rivals, the San Francisco Seals. Come out to the ballpark to join the fun!

Lincoln Potters Final Homestand Fun

Tuesday, July 24 vs. Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox – 6:35PM – Loomis Basin $2 Tuesday with $2 Beers, Wine, Soda, and Water!

Wednesday, July 25 vs. Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox – 6:35PM – Ladies Night Country Night presented by Placer Title on Weiner Wednesday. Ladies 21+ receive FREE General Admission and hot dogs are just $1!

Thursday, July 26 vs. Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox – 6:35PM – Dillian’s Thirsty Thursday with $2 Beers, Wine, Soda, and Water

Friday, July 27 vs. San Francisco Seals – 6:35PM – FAITH Night presented by William Jessup Athletics and Bayside Blue Oaks. Enjoy a night of baseball and fellowship with live music and a special pre-game message delivered by Pastor Jason Krogh of Bayside Blue Oaks.

Saturday, July 28 vs. San Francisco Seals – 6:35PM – Disney Night presented by Eyeglass World and the final Fireworks show of the season! Catch a baseball game, meet some of your favorite Disney characters and enjoy a postgame fireworks show.

Sunday, July 29 vs. San Francisco Seals – 6:05PM – Fan Appreciation Night presented by SAFE Credit Union. The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a Piper the Peacock Plush (Stuffed Animal). We will also be raffling off over 100 prizes. Fans will be given raffle tickets starting on Tuesday. The more games you attend this week, the better chance you’ll have at winning a prize!