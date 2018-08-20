Experiential Dining at Northstar California

Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Sept. 7-9

Truckee, CA,- Celebrate Lake Tahoe’s most prestigious food, wine, spirit and brew festival in the outdoor splendor of Northstar California Resort.

Including food, wine, seminars, celebrity chefs, culinary demonstrations, wine tastings, outdoor activities and more!

Festival passes and individual tickets are available now!

North Lake Tahoe

The 33rd annual Autumn Food & Wine Festival, Sept. 7-9, combines premier culinary experiences with the natural backdrop of North Lake Tahoe, focusing on “experiential dining” throughout Northstar California.

From vertical mountainside wine tastings, to progressive picnics through the forest, the event showcases food and beverage through diverse terrain.

Competitive food & wine pairing

This year, Master Chef Season 7 Winner Shaun O’Neale will headline several educational events. The fan favorite “Grand Tasting” will feature over 25 chefs and restaurants in a competitive food & wine pairing.

The three-day festival attracts more than 2,000 guests each year, and kicks off the autumn “secret season” in North Lake Tahoe.

Tickets and Passes

Festival passes and individual tickets