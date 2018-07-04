Over 175 Local Positions Available in Placer County

AUBURN, Calif. — Candidate filing for the Nov. 6 general election is open to Placer County residents at 8 a.m. on July 16 and closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 10. Over 175 positions are available on various local city councils, school boards, and parks, fire, water and utility districts in the county.

The Aug. 10 deadline will be extended to allow additional candidates to file from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 15 should an incumbent fail to file for the local office.

Candidates can file at the Placer County Elections Office at 2956 Richardson Drive in North Auburn during normal business hours, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Beginning July 17, residents of eastern Placer County can file at the county’s Tahoe Administrative Center located at 775 N. Lake Blvd. in Tahoe City; Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Extended candidate filing will run from Aug. 14 – 15 from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. should an incumbent fail to file for local office.

According to Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco, dozens of people are appointed to local district boards due to a lack of candidates filing for office.

Ronco noted that special districts like fire and water districts, to name a couple, seem to have the least amount of candidates. An office seat will be appointed should the office up for election fail to meet the number of filed candidates required for the ballot.

“Having a selection of candidates gives voters a choice in who will be representing them on decisions that affect them,” Ronco said. “There are several local offices that will not appear on November’s ballot if additional individuals do not file.”

Placer County Elections Office is holding three more free candidate workshops throughout Placer County to take the mystery out of running for office.

Prospective candidates and their supporters are encouraged to attend. Members of the media and the general public are also invited. The workshops will explain many of the details involved in running for public office; including campaign financial disclosure filing, campaigning techniques and working with the media.

Guest speakers will include a successful candidate, a campaign consultant, member of the media, Placer County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar of Voters Ryan Ronco and knowledgeable elections staff.

For more information, visit our website at www.placerelections.com or contact the Placer County Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or toll-free in California at 800-824-8683.

Placer County. (2018, July). Candidate filing for Nov. 6 general election begins July 16 [Press release].