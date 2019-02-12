Sonoma County What’s New?

SONOMA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA – We’ve called it a heavenly slice of California’s best and with one visit to Sonoma and you’ll likely concur that’s no hyperbole. Yes, we ♥ Sonoma! Scenery, recreation and activities help this fun community flourish in innovative and creative style. There’s always something new and fun to do. Here’s the latest scoop.

New in Sonoma County (February 2019)

Events

Sonoma Speed Festival debuts at Sonoma Raceway, May 30-June 2

Relive the golden days of car racing with an extraordinary group of historic vintage vehicles at the inaugural Sonoma Speed Festival May 30 to June 2, 2019, at Sonoma Raceway, in eastern Sonoma County.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the track formerly known as Sears Point.



Visit Sonoma Speed Festival

Attractions

Hand Fan Museum relocates within Healdsburg

The unique collection at the Hand Fan Museum has moved about one block to a new location just steps off the historic Healdsburg Plaza, in northern Sonoma County.

Admission is free, donations are welcome, and some fans are available for sale. More info at Hand Fan Museum

Wineries

Kunde Family Winery adds cave tasting

Enjoy an exclusive, intimate seated tasting experience in the aging caves at Kunde Family Winery in Kenwood, in eastern Sonoma County.

Tunneled through 5-million-year-old volcanic rock, the caves are tucked into a steep hillside just behind the winery. Reservations required.



Full details at Kunde Family Winery

Restaurants and Eateries

Fern Bar debuts at The Barlow

Raise a glass and lift your spirits in the airy, plant-filled space that is the new Fern Bar, a bar-focused restaurant in The Barlow center in Sebastopol in western Sonoma County.

Grandpa’s Coffee features whiskey infused with Retrograde coffee, Fern Bar nocino, Amaro Montenegro, and orange bitters. The Moscow Mule is made with Charbay vodka, local apple cider, rosemary, house-made ginger beer, and Angostura bitters, with the rosemary charred with a torch just before the drink is served, for a savory, rich aroma.

The Farmers Wife sets up shop in The Barlow

After 10 years of selling spectacular sandwiches at farmers markets and festivals, The Farmer’s Wife has found a home in The Barlow, a 12.5-acre culinary and arts center in Sebastopol, in Western Sonoma County.

Criminal Baking Co. moves to larger space

The creatively designed desserts and savory eats crafted by Criminal Baking Co. & Noshery are now being served in its new, larger location in the West End Historic District of Santa Rosa, in central Sonoma County.

In addition to an enticing variety of delicious pastries and desserts (including some that are vegan or gluten-free), the rotating seasonal breakfast and lunch menu includes house-made granola, waffles, sandwiches, soups, fresh salads, quiche, frittata, specials of the day, local coffee from Black Oak Roasters, a selection of black, green, and herbal teas, and house-made spritzers and syrups.

Check it out at Criminal Baking

Baked on the River brings delectable goodies to Guerneville

Enjoy breakfast or lunch at the new Baked on the River bake shop located on the Russian River in Guerneville, in western Sonoma County.

Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie adds Santa Rosa store

Good news for pie and ice cream lovers: the folks behind Noble Folk Ice Cream & Pie Bar, known for their incredibly delicious house-made ice creams and pies, recently opened a second location in Santa Rosa, in central Sonoma County

(Sample flavors include almond matcha, Thai tea, and black sesame coconut; vegan options are available.)

KS Tian Yuen adds 2nd restaurant in Windsor

Owners Ming Cheng Kuo and Mei Jung Shih learned to know the flavors and fragrances of diverse Asian cuisines in their native Taiwan, the crossroads of many cultures. They opened their first KS Tian Yuen restaurant in Cloverdale in 2007 and have now expanded to Windsor

Tips Roadside adds monthly crawfish boil

Taste a bit of Louisiana in Sonoma County, at the new Crawfish Boil held the third Wednesday of each month at Tips Roadside in Kenwood, at the northern end of Sonoma Valley.



