Cleanup at McBean Park in Lincoln

Lincoln, CA- Help fight the litter battle by signing up to participate in the Auburn Ravine Creek Cleanup at McBean Park in Lincoln. This is one of two local creek cleanup efforts spearheaded by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation.

“During last year’s creek cleanups our volunteers picked up about a ton of trash-literally 2,000 pounds of garbage that found its way near or in our creek! The trash that ends up in Auburn Ravine Creek makes its way to the Sacramento River and eventually to the Pacific Ocean. As a community, we can work together to prevent this trash from ending up in our large bodies of water, creating a dangerous and unhealthy environment for sea and human life. As a community, we can all help make a greener, cleaner tomorrow,” said Veronica Griffiths, Education Coordinator for the Wildlife Heritage Foundation.

Come take part as we team up with the Great Sierra River Clean-Up. Help your local habitat and wildlife by removing trash and restoring the health of our waterways throughout the Sierra Nevada Region.

Mark your calendars to join us on Saturday September 21, 2019 from 9-12 noon at McBean Park, Lincoln.

For more information, visit https://www.wildlifeheritage.org/auburn-ravine-creek-clean-up/