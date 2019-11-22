Holiday traditions in picturesque foothills

Camino, CA – Picture golden vineyards, crimson and orange orchards, rows of Christmas trees – perfect backdrops for autumn photos. Apple harvest is behind us now is a great time to visit our family farms and get your family ready for the holidays!

Ten Apple Hill tree farms open the weekend after Thanksgiving. Visitors can pick their own tree, and in many places, cut it down themselves, while bake shops and wineries are bustling with the holiday spirit.

“There’s no better way to create wonderful traditions with your family than by joining our families to choose your holiday tree,” said Chris Delfino of Delfino Farms and President of the Apple Hill Growers Association. “Apple Hill has everything to make your holiday festive and memorable. While you’re here, stop by our bake shops and wineries for mouthwatering pies, baked goods and wines for your holiday table.”

Festive fun

Many bake shops and tasting rooms will be decorated in the spirit of the season. Bring your family and enjoy a cup of hot apple cider and take in the fall foliage while shopping for unique and special gifts.

Many farms produce artisan products that make great hostess gifts or stocking stuffers. From jams and sauces to olive oils and lavender sachets.

Most Apple Hill Growers cultivate live trees using a practice that allows a new tree to sprout from the stump so cutting the tree doesn’t kill it. Trees also benefit the environment by stabilizing the soil, absorbing greenhouse gases and emitting oxygen.

Most of our tree farms will be open on November 29 and will stay open until Christmas Eve or until they sell out.