Monthly Fishing Club Meeting in Auburn

Auburn, CA- The Rooster Tails Fishing Club monthly breakfast will be held at the Auburn Elks Lodge at 195 Pine Street in Auburn on Friday, May 17th. This free event is open to club members, spouses, and non-member guests. Doors to the Lodge open at 7:00 a.m. to share fresh brewed coffee. A fantastic $15 wide-selection buffet breakfast is served at 8:00 am, followed at 9:00 am with special guest speaker, Denis Peirce, owner of Arctic Fox Trolling Flies. Denis is a ‘local’ and prolific angler and has first-hand knowledge for trolling North Central waters and beyond with his unique hand-made flies. Fly fisherman have known for years the effectiveness of imitation of various forage, Denis has expanded on this concept with flies and streamers specifically designed to be trolled for any predator fish species that eat other fish!

Fly fishing to the average non-fly fishing person is often seen as casting super-small imitations of various insects, with complex (and expensive) gear. The emphasis of fly fishing is presentation-casts based and sighting fish among other techniques to be successful. However, using trolling flies with a traditional rod versus using them with a fly rod is a unique presentation. Special trolling flies called ‘streamers’ are just really big flies and in fly fishing terms, they are usually presented with a fly rod as an ‘active retrieve’ creating an illusion of swimming forage. Streamer flies are designed to attract larger ‘meat-eater’ fish that dine on other fish and large aquatic insects.

Denis Peirce has been in the fly fishing industry as a sales rep, manufacturer and fly distributor since 1993. He hosts a fishing show Friday evenings from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. called the Fishing & Outdoor Report. He also is a Fishing Columnist for the past 16 years and as a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of California, he was honored for the Feature Article of the Year Award in 2015.

About Rooster Tails Fishing Club

The 30 year old, 200+ members Rooster Tails Fishing Club of Northern California, Inc. is a non-profit organization that meets the third Friday of each month to educate, entertain, and enhance fishing experience. Unlike many bass and fly fishing clubs that concentrate on very specific types of fishing, the Rooster Tails Fishing Club provides a balanced mix of fishing techniques presented by fishing experts targeting a variety of fish species on multiple types of waters. For more information contact Jim, Club Chairman, 530-887-0479, or visit the club’s web site at www.roostertailsfishingclub.org.