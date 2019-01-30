Mercy Housing Dedicates the Frederic Lohse Apartments

Roseville, CA- The Frederic Lohse Apartments is a new affordable rental community with 58 homes located on Vernon Street in historic downtown Roseville.

Named in honor of long-term Mercy Housing affiliate board member and lifelong downtown Roseville resident, Frederic Lohse, the affordable homes include 12 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom, and 19 three-bedroom floor plans. The building also includes 2900 square feet of new storefront space for lease.

The 4-story infill building is located on a .75 acre site that was once a gas station, and is within walking distance to many neighborhood services.

The building highlights include large open apartment floorplans, underground parking, a playground in the central courtyard, and spectacular Sierra and Valley views from its upper floors.

Development Funding

Financing for the development includes funding from the City of Roseville, California HCD Infill Infrastructure Grant program, Low Income Housing Tax Credits, Wells Fargo Bank, and California Community Reinvestment Corporation.