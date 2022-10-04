Annual ride begins at McBean Park

Lincoln, Calif.- The Tour de Lincoln which began as a benefit bike ride for the Lincoln Volunteer Center has now grown to hundreds of cyclists returns October 15, 2022. The 20th annual Tour de Lincoln is sponsored by the Lincoln Rotary Club and benefits Rotary’s local service projects.

The ride is fee based and includes a continental breakfast, well stocked rest stops along the routes, and a great post-ride BBQ & Beer lunch will be served from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

Online Registration & Pricing

Registration fees are based on the course you choose and run from $55 – $75. Riders must wear helmets. Come ride the scenic back roads of Lincoln and South Placer County. Register HERE Online!

Tour de Lincoln Courses

A Metric Century (62.7 miles).

Ride through beautiful oak covered hills passing by horse ranches, old wooden barns, country estates, and lush vineyards. Climb challenging Chilli Hill, Baxter Grade, and picturesque Millertown Road, while enjoying three well-stocked rest stops run by local service clubs. Total climbing 3,826 feet.

A Half Century (32 miles).

A beautiful ride winding through the hills and horse ranches of rural Lincoln. Beautiful valley views and gentle climbs (1300 feet of vertical gain). A rest stop will be provided at historic Mt Pleasant Hall.

A Metric Quarter Century (15 miles).

A nearly flat loop through rural Lincoln with a rest stop at Mt Pleasant Hall.

For complete details, visit tourdelincoln.org