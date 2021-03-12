Lincoln, CA- On Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m., Thunder Valley Casino Resort will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for The Venue at Thunder Valley, the property’s new 150,000 square foot state-of the art entertainment venue.

“Our groundbreaking ceremony will mark a momentous milestone for the United Auburn Indian Community and Thunder Valley Casino Resort as we officially announce plans to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley.

Members of the United Auburn Indian Community Tribal Council, Thunder Valley Executives and local elected officials, chambers and community groups will be in attendance.

During the ceremony, Thunder Valley will unveil a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of The Venue.

The groundbreaking event will be held outdoors, and precautionary safety measures will be implemented. All guests and team members will be required to wear a mask and practice safe social distancing.