October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month

LINCOLN, Calif. – Thunder Valley is proud to celebrate National Disability Employment Awareness Month (NDEAM) by honoring over 30 outstanding Team Members with developmental disabilities who fulfill instrumental positions in its 6,000 square foot in-house laundry facility and housekeeping department.

In 2019, Thunder Valley formed a partnership with PRIDE Industries‘ staffing services to hire multiple work teams of individuals with developmental disabilities to staff its laundry facilities. Since then, Thunder Valley has relied on these dedicated and reliable individuals to support housekeeping services and handle over 1,000 pounds of laundry per hour and over 10,000 pounds of laundry per day.

“At Thunder Valley, we celebrate a diverse workforce and believe that individuals with all abilities are valuable contributors to a dynamic, inclusive and productive workplace.” Dawn Clayton, GM Thunder Valley

“PRIDE’s partnership and commitment help Thunder Valley achieve our goals with quality results while providing opportunities and training for people with developmental disabilities in our community. This month, and always, we celebrate and thank these dedicated individuals who excel in their roles.” adds Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

America’s Recovery Powered by Inclusion

NDEAM is an annual awareness campaign that takes place every October. NDEAM was created by Congress in 1988 to educate the public about disability employment issues and to celebrate the many and varied contributions of workers with disabilities.

Thunder Valley encourages companies in all industries to celebrate NDEAM and promote its ideals. To learn more, visit www.dol.gov/NDEAM.

For information about career opportunities at Thunder Valley, please visit https://thundervalleyresort.com/careers.